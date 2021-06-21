 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jun 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Scott Disick shares why he dates young girls

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 21, 2021

Scott Disick is often pegged as the man who is interested in dating young girls but he insists that he does not do it intentionally.

The notion comes after the 38-year-old ended his relationship with now-22-year-old Sofia Richie after three years and moved on to dating Amelia Hamlin who is 20-years-old.

Speaking on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion the Flip It Like Disick star insisted that it is because he looks young that he tends to attract rather young girls.

“Everybody gets this wrong — that I look for young girls,” he said. 

“I don’t go out looking for young girls.

“They happen to be attracted to me because I look young. That’s what I’m telling myself," he said. 

More From Entertainment:

Kevin Hart touches on past regrets with infidelity

Kevin Hart touches on past regrets with infidelity
Khloe Kardashian gives much needed update on Rob Kardashian's life

Khloe Kardashian gives much needed update on Rob Kardashian's life
Kevin Hart shares how cheating scandal conversation with teen daughter went

Kevin Hart shares how cheating scandal conversation with teen daughter went
Lorde unveils brand new ‘Solstice’ audio track

Lorde unveils brand new ‘Solstice’ audio track
Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner speak about Jordyn Woods cheating scandal

Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner speak about Jordyn Woods cheating scandal
Kevin Hart addresses daughter Heaven’s 'utter disappointment'

Kevin Hart addresses daughter Heaven’s 'utter disappointment'
Khloe Kardashian happy to have Tristan Thompson celebrate Father's Day

Khloe Kardashian happy to have Tristan Thompson celebrate Father's Day
After Charles' explosive plans, will baby Lilibet ever become a Princess?

After Charles' explosive plans, will baby Lilibet ever become a Princess?

What Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick think about each others' partners

What Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick think about each others' partners
Brad Paisley blames Hollywood elite for surge in anti-vaxxers in US

Brad Paisley blames Hollywood elite for surge in anti-vaxxers in US
Meghan Markle to attend Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee celebrations next year?

Meghan Markle to attend Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee celebrations next year?
Inside Prince William’s royal tour of Pakistan: See photos

Inside Prince William’s royal tour of Pakistan: See photos

Latest

view all