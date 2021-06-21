Scott Disick shares why he dates young girls

Scott Disick is often pegged as the man who is interested in dating young girls but he insists that he does not do it intentionally.

The notion comes after the 38-year-old ended his relationship with now-22-year-old Sofia Richie after three years and moved on to dating Amelia Hamlin who is 20-years-old.

Speaking on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion the Flip It Like Disick star insisted that it is because he looks young that he tends to attract rather young girls.

“Everybody gets this wrong — that I look for young girls,” he said.

“I don’t go out looking for young girls.

“They happen to be attracted to me because I look young. That’s what I’m telling myself," he said.