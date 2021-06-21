 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jun 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle shares inspiration behind ‘The Bench’ in rare interview

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 21, 2021

Meghan Markle shares inspiration behind ‘The Bench’ in rare interview

Meghan Markle recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the inspiration that led to the creation of her new children’s book titled The Bench.

The former royal wore her heart on her sleeve and according to Page Six, admitted, “I often find — and especially in this past year —I think so many of us realized how much happens in the quiet.”

“It was definitely moments like that, watching them from out of the window and watching [my husband] just, you know, rock [Archie] to sleep or carry him or, you know those lived experiences, from my observation, are the things that I infused in this poem.”

More From Entertainment:

Khloé Kardashian comes clean on KUWTK reunion: 'Everybody just gets upset'

Khloé Kardashian comes clean on KUWTK reunion: 'Everybody just gets upset'
Katy Perry praises ‘the giver of my greatest gift’ Orlando Bloom on Father’s Day

Katy Perry praises ‘the giver of my greatest gift’ Orlando Bloom on Father’s Day
Khloe Kardashian comes clean about cosmetic procedures

Khloe Kardashian comes clean about cosmetic procedures

Katherine Schwarzenegger fawns over girl dad Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger fawns over girl dad Chris Pratt
Khloe Kardashian details 'difficult' surrogacy journey

Khloe Kardashian details 'difficult' surrogacy journey

Meghan Markle under fire for ‘blunt' attitude towards staffers: report

Meghan Markle under fire for ‘blunt' attitude towards staffers: report
Jennifer Lopez celebrates Father's Day with touching post

Jennifer Lopez celebrates Father's Day with touching post
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan touches on high school performance of ‘Chicago’

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan touches on high school performance of ‘Chicago’
Scott Disick shares why he dates young girls

Scott Disick shares why he dates young girls

BTS release iconic ‘Butter’ Karaoke mix

BTS release iconic ‘Butter’ Karaoke mix
Kevin Hart touches on past regrets with infidelity

Kevin Hart touches on past regrets with infidelity
Khloe Kardashian gives much needed update on Rob Kardashian's life

Khloe Kardashian gives much needed update on Rob Kardashian's life

Latest

view all