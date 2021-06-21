Meghan Markle shares inspiration behind ‘The Bench’ in rare interview

Meghan Markle recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the inspiration that led to the creation of her new children’s book titled The Bench.

The former royal wore her heart on her sleeve and according to Page Six, admitted, “I often find — and especially in this past year —I think so many of us realized how much happens in the quiet.”

“It was definitely moments like that, watching them from out of the window and watching [my husband] just, you know, rock [Archie] to sleep or carry him or, you know those lived experiences, from my observation, are the things that I infused in this poem.”