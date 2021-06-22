Emilia Clarke talks about how she made peace with ‘Game of Thrones’ ending

Emilia Clarke shares how she was able to “make peace with everything” since the finale of the HBO show aired

British actor Emilia Clarke is speaking about the Game of Thrones finale and how she felt about her character’s ending.

The Last Christmas star spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about whether or not she was able to “make peace with everything” since the final episode of the HBO show was released.

"I really have. I really, really, really have. I think it'll take me to my 90s to be able to objectively see what 'Game of Thrones' was, because there's just too much me in it,” said Clarke who played Daenerys Targaryen on the show.

"I think there's something timely about the prequels and the continuation of the 'Game of Thrones' story coming about now. I look at it and I'm like, 'Wow, yeah.' So I see it with only peace."