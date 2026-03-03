Louis Tomlinson clears 'beef' rumours with Harry Styles

Louis Tomlinson gives clear nod to Harry Styles upcoming tour

Louis Tomlinson has made a surprising move which in a way has disclosed the status of his equation with Harry styles.

The 34-year-old singer released his new album "How Did We Get Here" on January 23. The same day, Styles release his first single Aperture after his three-year hiatus.

Many fans thought that Harry overshadowed Louis album release with his new single.

Besides this, the Two of Us singer also dropped a post on X saying, “Going to need your help over the next few days to cut through the noise. Time to give this record the moment it deserves.”

His post made fans think that he took an indirect dig on the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker.

In a latest move, the Lemonade singer put an end to the beef rumour by giving a subtle nod to Styles upcoming tour “Together Together.”

A video has been going viral in which Louis can be seen interacting with the audience in a live concert.

He can be heard saying, “Can’t really put my emotions into words right now. I feel very very overwhelmed, I feel very very proud of what we’ve achieved ‘together together.”

Fans are going crazy as they think that the former One Direction singers are just messing with them.

“They just love messing with us”, wrote one of them. Meanwhile, another surprised fan commented, “Why would he say together together twice. There is no logical explanation for this.”

Harry is set to kickstart his global residency tour in May. Meanwhile, Louis will be starting off his tour on March 23.