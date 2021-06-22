 
Tuesday Jun 22 2021
Susan Sarandon gushes over Brad Pitt as she recalls working with him

Tuesday Jun 22, 2021

Susan Sarandon said she knew Brad Pitt was the one to watch out for, for his exceptional acting prowess

Susan Sarandon reminisced upon working with Brad Pitt in 1991’s Thelma & Louise. The actress said she knew Pitt was the one to watch out for, for his exceptional acting prowess. 

“I think he’s great — it was clear to me when I saw the film, certainly when we worked together in the convertible. Although I did not have the intimacy that Geena had,” Sarandon told Us Weekly while raising awareness for a Power to the Patients PSA. 

“It was clear that he was fun and relaxed and inventive. But when I saw the film, there was so much more that he brought to the film with that character that really wasn’t in the script. 

"That’s when I looked and I thought this guy’s a character actor. He’s acting. When you’re that good looking, you really don’t have to do much. … He really played a character. He didn’t try to get by on his good looks," she added. 

While speaking about Johnny Depp, Sarandon said, “Johnny Depp I think has gotten deep into characters, maybe too deep.

“He’s one that could have just gotten by with looks. And I really admire people who [don’t], because as a character actor, you’ll work a lot longer and have a more interesting body of work than just being the handsome guy, you know? So he’s done an amazing [job]. He’s been very brave with his choices and has played on sympathetic characters. And I think he’s great. I really love him," she concluded.

