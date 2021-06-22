 
Tuesday Jun 22 2021
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Bala Hatun of 'Kurulus: Osman' wins 'Best Actress of the Year' award

MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Tuesday Jun 22, 2021

Bala Hatun of 'Kurulus: Osman' wins 'Best Actress of the Year' award

Leading Turkish actress Özge Törer, who essays the role of Bala Hatun in historical drama serial Kurulus: Osman, has received the ‘Best Actress of the Year’ award at Eurasia Quality Awards.

Özge Törer aka Bala Hatun won the ‘Best Actress of the Year’ award for her outstanding performance in Kurulus: Osman, the sequel to Dirilis: Ertugrul.

The Eurasia Quality Awards were held for the 10th time recently.

The photo of Özge Törer, receiving her award, was posted on the official Instagram handle of Kurulus: Osman.

Bala also shared the same picture on her Instagram Story.

