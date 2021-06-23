 
Wednesday Jun 23 2021
Wednesday Jun 23, 2021

Pete Davidson uncertain about his SNL future

American comedian-actor Pete Davidson is unsure about his future with 'Saturday Night Live.'

“Speaking for myself, I don’t know what the plan is. Everything is kind of up in the air right now just depending on scheduling. It is my seventh year, and that’s what the contract is usually for," the 27-year-old comedian told Gold Derby.

“Right now it’s still, it’s all up in the air. I gotta talk to Lorne [Michaels]. It’s a big cast; there’s a lot of new guys in there, and there’s a lot of great new talent that it’s their time to shine. I have no idea what’s going on right now.”

Working for the comedy sketch show since 2014, Pete Davidson made his last appearance on 'SNL' in the season finale.

“It was really emotional. I’ve worked with these guys for a quarter of my life," said emotional Pete Davidson.

“I started there with acne and left with tattoos. It was a very crazy, long period of time and I wasn’t ready for the season to end yet because I was really having so much fun …The last show was a full audience for the first time and just hearing that full laugh was so emotional. It made me very emotional to be able to perform in front of a full crowd again.”

However, there are chances for him to work in the 'SNL' show as they are a "family". "I do know that whatever it is, I'll always work with Broadway video, and Lorne, and a bunch of those guys because we're a family," Pete Davidson said.

"We're like 'The Fast and the Furious' - it's all about family."

