James Corden in trouble as his critics rile up to protest racist show segment

British comedian and actor James Corden has been ensnared in controversy since the past few weeks over his late night show’s racist segment.



After the host of The Late Late Show was called out recently for his culturally insensitive Spill Your Guts bit on the show, critics have started protesting for an end to the racist, anti-Asian segment once and for all.

The segment features Corden and his celebrity guests depicting cuisines from different Asian cultures as “gross” and “disgusting”.

In light of the rise in anti-Asian crimes in America, Kim Saira set up the Change.org petition asking producers to re-think the game.

The petition states: “In the wake of the constant Asian hate crimes that have continuously been occurring, not only is this segment incredibly culturally offensive and insensitive, but it also encourages anti-Asian racism.”

“So many Asian Americans are consistently bullied and mocked for their native foods, and this segment amplifies and encourages it. We are holding James Corden and The Late Late Show accountable for their actions, and perpetual harm this segment causes to Asian American communities,” continued the petition.

“At the very least, Asian American communities deserve an apology and this segment to be taken off the air,” it added.

The petitioner also demands Corden apologize for hurting sentiments of his Asian viewers and drop the segment entirely.

Thus far, 39,000 people have signed the petition with an event also scheduled to take place in Los Angeles on June 24.