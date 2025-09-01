Patrick Mahomes marks wife Brtittany special day

Patrick Mahomes celebrates wife Brtittany special day

Brittany Mahomes is getting special wishes from her love of life husband Patrick Mahomes.

The 29-year-old NFL player took to his official Instagram account on August 31 to mark Brittany's milestone 30th birthday.

In the celebratory post the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback posted a special tribute to his wife along with sweet snaps with Brittany and their kids.

"Happy 30th Babe! Love you!" he wrote in the caption, expressing his love for Brittany along with a red heart emoji.

Moreover, Patrick's mom, Randi Mahomes, also penned down a birthday tribute for her daughter-in-law on her special day.

"Here’s to 30 fabulous years of @brittanylynne !!" she began.

Crazy that I’ve known you for almost half of them. We’re so blessed to have you in our lives," Randi added.

For the unversed, Brittany and Patrick were teenage sweethearts, who got engaged in September 2020.

They tied the knot in 2022 in a private ceremony in Maui, Hawaii.

The couple is also parents to three children, two daughters: Golden Raye, 7 months and Sterling Skye, 4, and a two-year-old son named Bronze.