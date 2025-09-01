Malcolm McDowell reveals secret ko keeping his marriage strong for 30 years

Malcolm McDowell shares reason behind 30 years strong marriage

Malcolm McDowell is opening up about his and his designer wife Kelly Kehr's marriage secrets.

The actor, 82, was asked about the secret to his enduring love in a recent interview about his newly released movie Et Tu.

“You know what? Honestly, I am not an expert on relationships,” the star began as he responded to People Magazine, adding, “I wish I was.”

“And I think just liking the partner you're with is very important and just respecting,” he said before calling himself “very lucky” in that department.

“My wife's a brilliant designer and at the moment, she's doing this house in Mexico, which is her masterpiece. It's an amazing thing that she's done and I'm so proud of her,” he added of Kuhr, whom he married in 1991.

The veteran actor also got candid about their shared passions, including their fondness for antique shops.

"She doesn't do what I do, but she's just as successful in her own way and I'm in awe of what she does. It's amazing. I don't know how she does it, but she does it,” he added of the designer. “But we also, we're collectors.”

“We collect stuff,” he told the magazine, “and we pretty much collect and like the same stuff, which is lucky.” That, and it’s “a lot of fun,” he added.

The couple “always have fun wherever we go,” said the Hollywood vet. “Always straight to the antique shops and hunting around and having fun that way. It's great.”

Malcolm and Kuhr are also parents, sharing three sons: Beckett, 21, Finn, 18, and Seamus, 16. He is also a dad to daughter Lilly, 44, and son Charlie, 42, with ex-wife Mary Steenburgen, and a grandfather to four girls.