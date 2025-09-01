Sherri Shepherd posts makeup-free video after facelift suggestion

Sherri Shepherd bares makeup-free face after facelift recommendation

Sherri Shepherd claims she is avoiding cosmetic intervention for now.

The Sherri host, 58, opened up on Saturday about a recent recommendation she got from a plastic surgeon for staying "refreshed."

Taking to Instagram, the television personality star posted a makeup-free video of herself as she disclosed the details of that interaction in the caption, claiming she was advised to get a "facelift" and "face fillers."

“I think for right now, I am loving me just as I am,” Shepherd, 58, concluded in her lengthy caption.

The View alum noted that the lines on her face help tell the story of her life.

“This is my natural face with no makeup. The lines around my mouth are deep because of the laughter from my soul… my eyes are droopy because of the weight of tears I have shed," she wrote.

"I have two chins because I have had to hold up anxiety, worry & beautiful memories. My lips turn downward but they quickly turn upwards with joy. My nose gets fuller every year because I need to breathe in a lot of peace."

Shepherd has spoken on the topic of aging previously as well, particularly her experience with perimenopause.

“My anatomy is still playing tricks on me. Like, every time I go to the doctor, and I think we've got it figured out, something else comes up,” she revealed in a March 27 episode of her show, Sherri.