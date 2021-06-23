 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Katie Price slammed by a troll for 'leaving' Harvey in UK to get liposuction in Turkey

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 23, 2021

Katie Price slammed by a troll for leaving Harvey in UK to get liposuction in Turkey

Katie Price has been blasted by a fan who claimed she "left" her son Harvey in UK to travel for cosmetic surgery in Turkey.

The former glamour model jetted off to the red-list country last week with her fiancé Carl Woods to get liposuction.

The 43-year-old 'My Crazy Life' star posted an adorable throwback snap of herself and Harvey on Instagram after recovering from the surgery. 

She captioned the photo: "The best cuddles are from you babies."

Majority of Katie's fans followers flooded the post with positive messages, while one person slammed her for jetting off to Turkey and leaving her 'disabled' son in the UK.

One Instagram user commented: "Well if you hadn't got to a red country for you're own vain self. You could cuddle him. I thought you look after Harvey 24/7 and only you can calm Harvey down."

Fans of the former I'm A Celebrity contestant jumped in to defend the star, with one insisting: "All do respect.... Do you have a child with special needs? Have you any idea how all consuming it can be?

"Carers are allowed to take time out for their own mental health. It's really important.

"Don't judge until you've walked a mile in her shoes. If you have nothing nice to say then keep your negativity to yourself."

The mom-of-five broke both her feet last summer after suffering a horror fall while on holiday in Turkey with her family. She jumped off a 25 foot wall and has since been left unable to do much walking.

Katie Price has claimed that jetting off to Turkey is "work" because it will appear on her new show. Guidelines suggest that red locations should not be visited "except in the most extreme circumstances".

More From Entertainment:

Cara Delevingne opens up about ‘shaming herself’ in the past for who she was

Cara Delevingne opens up about ‘shaming herself’ in the past for who she was
‘Friends’ actor James Michael Tyler’s manager gives positive update on his cancer

‘Friends’ actor James Michael Tyler’s manager gives positive update on his cancer

Britney Spears expressed serious opposition to conservatorship: report

Britney Spears expressed serious opposition to conservatorship: report
Kate Middleton to become peacemaker again as Harry, William gear up for reunion

Kate Middleton to become peacemaker again as Harry, William gear up for reunion

Prince William ‘no longer trusts’ Prince Harry, only Queen can resolve feud: experts

Prince William ‘no longer trusts’ Prince Harry, only Queen can resolve feud: experts
Prince Harry might bring Archie with him to UK as a way ‘to extend olive branch’

Prince Harry might bring Archie with him to UK as a way ‘to extend olive branch’
Victoria Beckham amazes fans with her throwback photo in wake of England's game

Victoria Beckham amazes fans with her throwback photo in wake of England's game
Senior royal’s comment about skin colour wasn’t about Harry, Meghan’s son

Senior royal’s comment about skin colour wasn’t about Harry, Meghan’s son
James Corden in trouble as his critics rile up to protest racist show segment

James Corden in trouble as his critics rile up to protest racist show segment

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry receive flak for their move to register domains in Lilibet Diana's name

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry receive flak for their move to register domains in Lilibet Diana's name
Giorgio Armani ends Milan Fashion Week after Covid constraints

Giorgio Armani ends Milan Fashion Week after Covid constraints
Disney ropes in Rachel Zegler to play Snow White in Steven Spielberg film

Disney ropes in Rachel Zegler to play Snow White in Steven Spielberg film

Latest

view all