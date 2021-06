Gigi Hadid sends love to brother Anwar Hadid on his 22nd birthday

US supermodel Gigi Hadid has extended love and sweet wishes to her brother Anwar Hadid on his 22nd birthday.



Taking to Instagram, Gigi shared a sweet photo with the younger brother on her Story and penned down a heartfelt note for him.

She wrote “Wishing the Happiest year yet to my sweet sweet bruvvo Anwar Hadid.”

Gigi further said “I love you so much and wish I could be there to celebrate you today.”

“You are so special and I’m so proud to be your sister,” Gigi concluded.