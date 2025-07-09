'My Lady Jane' star teases new period drama with similar role

'My Lady Jane' star teases new show with similar role

My Lady Jane fans were heartbroken when it was cancelled after just one season, but lead star Edward Bluemel’s new show Washington Black may just be the remedy.

Talking about his new show, Edward highlighted the similarities between is characters in the two shows.

In My Lady Jane, he played Lady Jane Grey’s husband Lord Guildford Dudley in a reimagining of the life of the lady, who was proclaimed Queen of England after the death of King Edward, son of Henry VIII.

“It’s really important to know that I actually filmed this before I filmed My Lady Jane. I auditioned for My Lady Jane while I was in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia,” Bluemel, 32, shared with Us Weekly.

Comparing , who had a huge secret he hid from the world, to his Washington Black character Billy McGee, Edward said, “They both rely on charm and pretending to be a false character that they portray to cover up their big secrets and their inner turmoil.”

“That’s something that definitely links them both,” he added.

“Dudley and McGee are romantics at heart,” the actor added. “As you go on and you watch Washington Black, you realize that they’re both characters that are actually driven ultimately by kindness.”

Based on Esi Edugyan’s novel of the same name, Edward Bluemel starring Washington Black follows the life of a young Geaorge Washington. All episodes will be released on Hulu Wednesday, July 23.