Sam Asghari breaks silence on Britney Spears trash talking: Report

Photo: Sam Asghari to take major action against Britney Spears after her trash talking?

Britney Spears recently took vile jibes at her former beaus.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the Princess of Pop called her exes “a******” in a since-deleted post.

A source told the outlet that Sam Asghari has been provoked by Britney Spears’s social media swipes and will likely take a major action to clear the air.

Reportedly, the American actor will consider violation the NDA he signed when he parted ways with the songbird two years ago.

The former couple tied the knot on June 9, 2022, after nearly six years of dating. However, their marriage was short-lived, as Sam filed for divorce just over a year later, in August 2023, citing "irreconcilable differences."

"Sam, of course, signed a nondisclosure agreement when they split. He has been very careful so far about what he's said, but it's hard for him not to be tempted by the huge money offers coming his way," the source remarked.

"He hates that he's seen by a lot of people as this gold digger. He insists he was anything but and did nothing but bend over backwards trying to make it work with her."

Sam reportedly will not shy away from taking this decision if he lands an offer enough to pay "whatever he's fined for breaking the NDA.”

"Especially if Britney keeps trash-talking him. Eventually, he's going to have enough and want to defend himself," they concluded.