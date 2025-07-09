Lena Dunham reveals ‘writer's block' crisis post ‘Girls' success

Lena Dunham opens up about ‘creative fervour' after moving to London

Lena Dunham just talked about “writer’s block” and how she found creativity again when she moved to London.

The 39-year-old, who was born and raised in New York, moved to London and married Luis Felber, some life changes that brought back her creative spark.

"In my 20s, I had never had anything even resembling writer’s block. I didn’t even know what it was. But post-Girls, I felt run-down and unsure of what I wanted to make. And then one day, I just woke up to a real creative fervour,” she told Variety.

However, despite the positive change, Lena did admit she feels like an outsider sometimes because of London’s social cues.

"I tend to ask lots of questions, and if someone is open to hugging, I will usually hug them — and sometimes I have trouble modulating the volume of my voice. All of those things, people seem to almost find suspicious,” the Girls creator explained.

Also speaking of the popular American comedy series, that brought her fame, the actress admitted she was not ready for the cons and pressures that came along with it.

The Sharp Stick talent stated, "When fame came, I felt like, ‘I have to play this out,’ because attention on the thing you make is going to let you make more.

"I just was very unguarded. I didn’t understand the difference between journalists and friends, between public and private, what you keep for yourself, what you share. There was so much that I didn’t get,” she added.

This comes after Lena Dunham opened up to BBC about coming very far personally as well as professionally since Girls, saying, "We all have to acknowledge our own complexities and sensitivities but it's hard to wrap your head around that when you're in your 20s."

Currently, the actress is gearing up to release her upcoming Netflix rom-com, Too Much, which is co-created by her husband, Luis Felber, starring Megan Stalter and Will Sharpe.