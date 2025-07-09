 
Ozzy Osbourne branded 'Birmingham local legend' post 'The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne' gig

Ozzy Osbourne's 'The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne' premiered at Birmingham’s Millenium Point on 4th July

July 09, 2025

Photo: Ozzy Osbourne receives praise post 'The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne' gig

Ozzy Osbourne sent fans from every nook and corner of the world into frenzy as he ignited the Birmingham’s Millenium Point on 4th July with the world premiere of The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne.

During the same event, the two packed screenings were followed by a Q&A with Jack Osbourne, offering a personal glimpse into the documentary and Ozzy's remarkable journey from working-class roots to rock legend, per Film News.

As per the report, director Greg Johnston joined Jack on stage, expressing gratitude for sharing the film's debut with fans in Ozzy's hometown.

"Being able to share the theatrical debut of our film with fans who came from all corners of the world in Ozzy’s hometown of Birmingham was such an honor and privilege," he said.

The CEO of Millennium Point, Abbie Vlahakis, further emphasized the venue's pride in hosting such a significant occasion, "Being a part of this monumental occasion for this incredibly creative and talented city was an honour for us at Millennium Point. Ozzy is a global superstar, no doubt. But here in Birmingham, he is a local legend and someone the city holds dear."

