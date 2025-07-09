Sophie Turner opens up about rare depression: 'It's just awful'

Photo: Sophie Turner explains why she does not watch her shows

Sophie Turner recently shares why she would refrain from watching her own shows.

While discussing Game of Thrones, the gig which made earned her name in the industry, the former wife of Joe Jonas discussed on the Dish from Waitrose podcast how watching herself on the screen, pushes her into depression.

The mother of two confessed that she would find it "horrible" to watch herself on screen, "I've been forced to endure-like premieres and whatnot. But I mean, it's just awful."

"I leave going into like a two month bout of depression after I watch myself, so I just don't do it. No, I can't imagine, but also I wouldn't say it if I did. I'm gonna go home and watch all my movies," she added.

In addition to this, Sophie described the hit HBO series as the "best acting class" for her as she made her acting debut on a show which earned her global.

Though she revealed that she would never watch Game Of Thrones, Sophie said the cast all became like a family after nearly 10 years working together.

"It was amazing. It informed my entire life in terms of like business decisions, just etiquette on set, how to act," she concluded.