Sophie Turner shares rare insight into raising daughters after Joe Jonas divorce

Sophie Turner shares daughters Willa and Delphine with Joe Jonas

July 09, 2025

Sophie Turner is sharing insight into raising her two daughters – four-year-old Willa and two-year-old Delphine.

Sophie shares her daughters with ex-husband Joe Jonas. The couple separated in 2023 and finalized their divorce in 2024. They coparent their daughters now.

During an appearance on the Dish from Waitrose podcast with Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett, the Game of Thrones star shared an eating habit she makes her kids follow.

Recalling her own childhood, she said, "Once phones kind came to be around, phones were not allowed at the table. It was very much like sit down, have an hour of good talk with the family."

"I really enjoyed that and I've tried to keep that up," she said.

"[sighs] I'm trying. You know, I've got a four and a two-year-old, so it's not as easy as sitting down," she admitted.

Sophie also joked about having the "palette of a five year-old" and revealed that she has a jar full of chocolates that she doesn’t share with Willa and Delphine.

"I have, in my house, like little jars of proper food, like pasta and whatnot, and then right next to it is my jar of Milky Ways," the Joan star detailed.

"The kids will try and take one, but hands off. That's Mummy's," Sophie Turner joked.

