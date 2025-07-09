Billy Ray Cyrus 'terrified' unforgiving son Trace will 'tear family apart'

Billy Ray Cyrus 'terrified' of son Trace as he refuses to forgive him

Billy Ray Cyrus is "wracked with guilt" over hurting his family, but his son Trace is far from forgiving him.

Billy’s relationship with his kids was fractured when he separated from his wife of 28 years, Tish Cyrus.

The couple’s divorce divided their five kids, Brandi, 38, Trace, 36, Miley, 32, Noah, 25, and Braison, 31.

Trace recently slammed his dad publicly in a social media post.

He "is so hungry for fame it’s pathetic," Trace wrote, and further called Billy out for not attending his maternal grandmother’s funeral.

Trace continued, "He really flew to Italy for a fashion show but wouldn’t come to LA for Mammie’s funeral while he was still married to my mom. Even after his daughter got him a $60k private jet like he demanded.”

According to sources, Trace is hell bent on dragging Billy publicly while his siblings have all put the mess behind them.

"Trace isn't done by a long shot," an insider told Radar Online.

"He wants his dad to suffer and feels angry that he's gotten a pass from the rest of the family after all the pain he's caused," the mole added.

His mother, Tish, has also moved on by marrying Aussie hunk Dominic Purcell, 55. The whole family is trying to convince Trace to give up the animosity.

"They're all telling Trace to let it go and saying no good can come out of going after him publicly," the source shared.

"But he's like a dog with a bone. He considers his father pure scum, and this is his way of getting closure. He's asking the others to back him and threatening to raise merry hell if they don't," the mole added.

Trace’s grudge has left Billy afraid that the family will get torn apart again.

"He's secretly terrified this will tear the family apart all over again," the tipster shared.

Billy Ray Cyrus adopted Brandi and Trace, who are Tish's kids from a previous marriage to Baxter Neal Helson, after marrying Tish.