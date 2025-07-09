Terry Dubrow gets candid about his kid's plastic surgery

Terry Dubrow reveals his reaction to kid’s plastic surgery

Terry Dubrow, an American plastic surgeon and TV personality, recently opened up about his children getting plastic surgery.

In an interview with E! News, he recalled the moment one of his daughters approached him about getting her lips done, “I go, ‘Uh, no.’ And they go, ‘Really? Really?’”

Terry admitted that he doesn't always preach what he practices, saying "It's hard to be a busy plastic surgeon who puts food on the table doing this, and to say to your kids, 'No, it's okay for everybody else, but not for you.'"

However, instead of giving a hard no, Terry and his wife Heather Dubrow, took a conversational approach, saying, "The way Heather and I handle this is, we go, 'Okay, let's talk about that.'"

He added, “And they go, ‘Oh, here we go, Mom and Dad are going to make us talk about it.’”

Terry continued, “Yeah, we want to talk about it, "Because last thing we want you to do is be regretful, make a decision for the you now that you will regret later and to look back and say to us. Why didn't you make me work this out?

He told the outlet, that "I am open to my kids making the appropriate changes. If they had a bad nose, I would be the first to say, 'Sure, but what are you hoping to gain?'"

Later in the interview he advised about his kids' upbringing too adding, ”Give your kids a supportive, loving environment. That's the perfect place to start."

For those unversed, Terry and Heather Dubrow, Real Housewives of Orange County star. got married in 1999, and have four children, 21-year-old twins Nick and Max, Kat, 18, and Ace, 14.