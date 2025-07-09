 
Brad Pitt insists on not filling a void with Ines De Ramon baby plans: Source

Brad Pitt is reportedly insisting on having a baby with Ines De Ramon as Angelina Jolie kids become estranged

Web Desk
July 09, 2025

Brad Pitt trying to placate Ines De Ramon after claims he misses Angelina Jolie kids: Source
Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon are reportedly at odds about their baby plans.

RadarOnline.com reported that the A-listed actor wants to expand his brood with Ines De Ramon, but she has been insisting on getting engaged first.

Reportedly, the former wife of Paul Weasley needs to confirm if Brad Pitt is committed to her and is not just planning a baby because he missed his six estranged kids, whom he shares with Angelina Jolie.

A tipster tattled that the Oscar winning actor "swears" he isn't trying to "fill a void" with his 7th baby plans but Ines is not buying it.

"There's only so many times Brad can placate Ines by saying they need to go with the flow," claimed the spy after which they signed off from the chat.

A source previously stated that “Brad and Ines would love to have a baby together.”

The source also mentioned, “It’s something they’re both taking seriously and he’s made it clear it’s not going to be a one-and-done situation.”

“He has no doubt Ines will make a wonderful mum,” the confidante remarked before starting a new topic.

