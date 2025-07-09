'Twilight' director reveals shocking gender discrimination incident from set

'Twilight' director gets honest about her disheartening experience of movie

Catherine Hardwicke, who directed 2008' Twilight, has just opened up about gender discrimination in the entertainment industry.

In the Twilight movie series, there are five movies, and the directing roles were split between one female director and four male directors.

During an interview with the Guardian, the director candidly shared what received as a reward after Twilight's huge commercial success.

Sharing that male directors of the movie franchises might have received "a car, or a three-picture deal, or (the chance) to do basically whatever you want," for their success in the industry,” she began by saying.

Recalling the gift that she received for her achievement, Hardwicke continued, "I walked into a room with all these gifts, and everybody was congratulating the studio, and they gave me a box."

While admitting that female directors 'aren’t valued' as much as male directors, she told the outlet, "I opened it up, and it was a mini cupcake.”

Before concluding, Catherine Hardwicke shared, "No, people aren't going to hire more women directors. They're not going to give you the next job and let you do something great. It was an earth-shattering reality right away."

For those unversed, 2008's Twilight grossed $408,520,617 worldwide against a $37 million budget.