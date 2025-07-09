Pedro Pascal grieves loss of loved one: 'I grieve, I really do'

July 09, 2025
Pedro Pascal recently reflected losing a friend, he cherished a lot.
While speaking during a confessional with Vanity Fair, the acting sensation reflected on the time when he agreed to foster a puppy for a friend.
Reportedly, this was a hard time for Pedro as he had just lost his mother and was doing odd jobs to make a living.
However, he lost the dog, which he named after a character in High Art, when he was shooting for Game of Thrones.
Recalling that time, Pedro said, “I think about how poor I was when I had Gretta.”
He went on to address, “I think about when I had double shifts and I couldn’t find anybody to let her out and we were living in this shithole apartment in Red Hook.”
“And I think about the bougie life she would be leading with me now as opposed to then and I grieve, I really do,” he stressed choking back a sob.
However, he shrugged the feeling with a laugh and said, “You’ve been making me cry since we fucking started talking!”
“Don’t let me order a third drink,” he told the interviewer before moving to a new topic.