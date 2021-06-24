 
Thursday Jun 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Tristan Thompson granted $52k default judgement in libel case

Thursday Jun 24, 2021

Tristan Thompson was granted a default judgment in his lawsuit against Kimberly Alexander.

The 30-year-old had sent a cease and desist letter to Alexander after she accused him of being the father of her child.

The NBA star sent the letter claiming that she made "malicious defamatory lies and specious fabrications".

According to records obtained with People a Los Angeles court granted the NBA star $52,901.75 in the libel case, which is broken down as $50,000 in general damages and $2,901.95 in costs in the libel case.

The documents shared that the basketball "contends DNA test results revealed he is not the father" of Kimberley’s child. 


