Britney Spears weighs in on Jamie Spears’ ‘abuse’: ‘I couldn’t make friends’

Britney Spears recently sat down for a chat during her conservatorship hearing and got candid about the level of control her father Jamie Spears exercised on her right to make friends.



According to the New York Times’ transcripts of the case, Britney is “sick of being taken advantage off.”



She also added, “The control he had over someone as powerful as me — he loved the control to hurt his own daughter 100,000%. He loved it. I packed my bags and went to that place. I worked seven days a week, no days off.”

“If I didn’t do any of my meetings and work from eight to six at night, which is 10 hours a day, seven days a week, no days off, I wouldn’t be able to see my kids or my boyfriend. I never had a say in my schedule.”

“They always told me I had to do this. And Ma’am, I will tell you, sitting in a chair 10 hours a day, seven days a week, it ain’t fun… and especially when you can’t walk out the front door.”