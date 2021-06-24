 
Prince William enraged over Meghan Markle’s need for Hollywood service

Prince William is reportedly fuming with rage due to Meghan Markle’s need to please the Hollywood service culture.

The claim has been brought forward in an updated version of Robert Lacey’s Battle of Brothers book.

There he began by explaining that both Kate and William are proud of the fact that they “treat their staff like family” especially since they “don’t get paid loads of money” for their services.

Hence “This was a very deep clash of philosophies. With Meghan being used to a Hollywood service culture – getting exactly what she wanted whenever she wanted in that famous way that Harry said.”

