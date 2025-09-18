Ed Sheeran confesses to 'feeling unhappy' during early years of career

Ed Sheeran recalls challenges of achieving work-life balance during early years of career

Ed Sheeran, who started his career by independently recording and releasing music in early 2000, has opened up about 'feeling unhappy' during early career.

During an interview with The Sun newspaper, the Perfect singer candidly discussed how he prioritized his music over his personal life during early years of his career.

"I think in the first decade of my career I was intensely unhappy as I had no ­balance, I was just work, work, work,” he began by saying. "And yes, everything was hyper-successful, but it was hyper-successful because I had no personal life at all."

Expressing the challenges of achieving a work-life balance, Sheeran said, “Work was everything. I think ­finding that balance with getting married, having a family, living around my friends..."

"Being able to spend time with my friends and family — that has now become 70 per cent of my life, and work is like 30 per cent. Before, it was 100 per cent and zero anything else,” the 34-year-old singer added.

Expressing gratitude for achieving work-life balance, “The stage I am at in my career is that I am really happy and settled. I am really happy with who I am as an artist, the music I am ­creating and the shows I am doing.”

"Honestly, the biggest thing for me is being able to balance being a dad and being a husband, and to feel like I am achieving both things to a good level," the Sapphire singer concluded.

For those unversed, Ed Sheeran tied the knot with Cheery Seaborn in 2019 and the couple shares two daughters, Lyra Antarctica, and Jupiter.