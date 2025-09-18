Sabrina Carpenter joins 'The Muppet Show' 50th anniversary Disney+ special

The Muppet Show is returning on Disney+!

On Wednesday, the streaming giant announced that the iconic show will return for a one-off special in 2026, and Sabrina Carpenter will guest star.

“It’s time to play the music, it’s time to light the lights, it’s time to get things started as The Muppet Show returns for a triumphant event on Disney+ in 2026 with special guest star @SabrinaCarpenter!” a caption on the Disney+ social accounts read.

“This brand-new installment from The Muppets Studio and Point Grey Pictures will feature Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, and the gang as they return to the Muppet Theatre to put on a variety show filled with music, comedy, and plenty of chaos,” concluded the caption.

Alongside the caption, the streamer shared the show’s logo and a mug engraved with Kermit.

Sabrina will be an executive producer on the upcoming show, as per Billboard.

For those unversed, The Muppet Show, which ran from 1976 to 1981, featured notable guest stars including Elton John, Paul Simon, Diana Ross, Liza Minnelli, and many others.

Disney+ purchased the franchise in 2004.

New Muppet Show Release date:

The Muppet Show revival special will premiere on Disney+ next year to mark the 50th anniversary of the original show.