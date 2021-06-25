 
Friday Jun 25 2021
Honorary Oscars announced for Samuel Jackson, Danny Glover among four honorees

LOS ANGELES: Actors Samuel L Jackson and Danny Glover, Norwegian actress Liv Ullmann and actress-director Elaine May will receive honorary Oscars ahead of the main 2022 gala, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Thursday.

Jackson, May and Ullmann will be given honorary statuettes, while Glover will receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the Governors Awards on January 15, the Academy said in a statement.

"We are thrilled to present this year´s Governors Awards to four honorees who have had a profound impact on both film and society," said Academy President David Rubin.

Glover, 74, first earned widespread recognition on the big screen in Steven Spielberg´s adaptation of "The Color Purple" (1985) before starring opposite Mel Gibson in the popular "Lethal Weapon" cop buddy movies.

"Danny Glover´s decades-long advocacy for justice and human rights reflects his dedication to recognizing our shared humanity on and off the screen," Rubin said.

Jackson, 72, has appeared in dozens of films, earning an Oscar nomination for his indelible turn in Quentin Tarantino´s "Pulp Fiction" (1994).

He has appeared in multiple Marvel movies as the eyepatch-wearing onetime SHIELD boss Nick Fury, wielded a lightsaber in the "Star Wars" universe as Jedi master Mace Windu, and delivered an unforgettable line in "Snakes on a Plane."

Ullmann, 82, was introduced to international audiences in Ingmar Bergman´s "Persona" and would go on to make many films with the Swedish director. She earned two Oscar nominations for best actress in the 1970s.

Rubin said her "bravery and emotional transparency has gifted audiences with deeply affecting screen portrayals."

May, 89, achieved great success through her comedy partnership with Mike Nichols before going on to earn Oscar nominations for writing the screenplays for "Heaven Can Wait" and "Primary Colors."

She also directed several films including "A New Leaf," "The Heartbreak Kid" and "Ishtar."

"Elaine May´s bold, uncompromising approach to filmmaking, as a writer, director and actress, reverberates as loudly as ever with movie lovers," Rubin said.

