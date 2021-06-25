Prince Harry uses HRH title on Lilibet's birth certificate despite royal exit

Prince Harry retained his HRH title but agreed not to use it after Megxit

Prince Harry has been referred to as 'His Royal Highness' the Duke of Sussex on his daughter, Lilibet Diana's birth certificate, despite stepping down from his royal duties.



As shown in a copy of the document obtained by The Sun, the Duchess of Sussex's name is listed as "Rachel Meghan Markle."

The birth certificate is a public document in California, where Harry and Meghan are currently residing with their two children.

After announcing their decision to quit the royal family, Harry and Meghan retained their HRH titles but agreed not to use them.

They can still be referred to as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex because these two titles were given to them as a gift by Queen Elizabeth on their wedding.