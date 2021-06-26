Helen Mirren pities Queen Elizabeth for being surrounded by drama all her life

'She’s a survivor,' said Helen Mirren when talking about Queen Elizabeth II

British actor Helen Mirren spoke about how she feels sorry for Queen Elizabeth.

During an interview with The Post, the 75-year-old actor who won an Oscar for her role as Queen Elizabeth II in 2006-released film The Queen, said she had sympathy for the monarch.

“She’s had drama all of her life,” said Mirren.

“[The queen] had huge drama all of her life. When you think that when she was in her early teens [it] was the second World War … what could be more dramatic than that? I mean, what would have happened to that family if the Nazis, if Germany, had won that war?” said the actor.

“Yeah, it really, really looked as if Germany was going to win that war. So, you know, this is a woman who’s been through an extraordinary life of change, of drama, of tragedy, of triumph … She’s a survivor,” added the Red star.