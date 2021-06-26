Kate Middleton may not attend Prince Diana statue unveiling: report

Kate Middleton may not attend the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue at Kensington Palace, according to local media.

Daily Mail reported that the Duchess of Cambridge could miss the event scheduled to be held in the Sunken Garden at Kensington palace after the gathering was downsized due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Prince Harry has arrived in the UK to attend the ceremony where he would join his brother Prince William.

The Duke of Sussex was not accompanied by his wife Meghan Markle and his two children to the UK.

According to another report, Queen Elizabeth would not attend the event as she would be in Scotland.