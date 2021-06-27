Justin Bieber faces controversy over artwork on album Justice cover

Having coped with multiple controversies, pop singer Justin Bieber is facing another controversy. This time around it is about the logo design of his sixth studio album - Justice.

French dance duo Justice has a problem with the artwork of the 27-year-old Canadian singer's album, Justice. The French band served a cease-and-desist notice to Justin Bieber in March.

The French duo complained that the resemblance of the logos constitutes illegal infringement. They also claimed that Justin Bieber's management contacted them and wanted to connect with the dance duo's logo designer.

“It’s how the world works today, and it’s a bit sad,” Justice's Gaspard Augé said in a new interview with The Guardian.

“Though Bieber is from Canada, his actions fit this mindset of American hegemony: ‘Oh well, it’s just a small band from France, I’m sure we can take their name, nobody will care.’"

Gaspard said it was a conscious attempt on part of Justin Bieber's team. "Obviously, we don’t own the word ‘Justice’ and we don’t own the cross."

"But [Bieber’s] management got in touch first to ask where our logo came from, so it’s not some unhappy coincidence. To me, it’s a very conscious rip-off. And that’s where the problem is.”

Justice’s Gaspard Augé has released his debut solo album Escapades.

Justin Bieber released his sixth album Justice on March 19, 2021.