Sunday Jun 27 2021
Selena Gomez receives apology from Tyler, the Creator for past offensive tweets

Sunday Jun 27, 2021

Selena Gomez has yet to publicly comment on Tyler, the Creator’s apology through the lyrics
American singer Selena Gomez has received apology from rapper Tyler, the Creator for his past offensive tweets.

The apology came in the form of a track titled Manifesto, from his new album Call Me If You Get Lost.

In the song, he admits to offending the Rare crooner over the past tweets he directed towards her.

"I was a teener, tweetin' Selena crazy [expletive] / Didn't wanna offend her, apologize when I seen her / Back when I was tryna [expletive] Bieber, Just-in," read the lyrics of the song.

Back in 2010 and 2011, the rapper had posted some sexually explicit and inappropriate tweets that were directed towards Gomez during her relationship with Justin Bieber, who was close friends with the rapper at the time.

Back in 2013, he spoke to Power 106 Los Angeles and revealed that he and Gomez did not get along.

"We don't really get along. She don't like me. We don't like each other 'cause [I'm] kicking it with Justin [Bieber], like that's my homeboy. She always be mean muggin' me. Like, 'Why are you hating on me?'" he said.

Gomez has yet to publicly comment on Tyler’s apology through the lyrics. 

