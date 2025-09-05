 
Jamie Lee Curtis unveils her husband Christopher Guest's 'love language'

Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Guest tied the knot in December 1984

September 05, 2025

Jamie Lee Curtis unveils her husband Christopher Guest's 'love language'

Jamie Lee Curtis recently revealed her husband, Christopher Guest, knows how to cook just “one thing” for her.

On the Wednesday, September 3 episode of Stephen Colbert's The Late Show, the 66-year-old American actress and film producer showed up, where she revealed her husband Guest’s love language, saying he cooks one and only dish for her out of love.

The host, Colbert, asked Curtis about her favourite sandwich, to which she responded, "peanut butter and jelly."

"It is the only thing Christopher Guest knows how to make. And it is our love language,” the Oscar winner proudly shared.

For those unaware, the Oscar-winning actress for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once tied the knot with the 77-year-old British-American actor, comedian, screenwriter and director on a rainy evening in December 1984.

Curtis and Guest, who will celebrate their 41st wedding anniversary this December, welcomed two daughters together, Annie and Ruby.

Notably, last year on their 40th wedding anniversary, the Freakier Friday actress paid a heartfelt homage to her husband, the Mascots star, and highlighted how they have strengthened their relationship all these years.

At that time, she scribbled, "We loved each other but barely knew each other. Today, we know each other really well and still love each other."

"We held hands that day as we walked back down the aisle and we're still holding hands today. I guess the beginning of 'my hand in yours.' The long and winding road,” Jamie Lee Curtis concluded.

