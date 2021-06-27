 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Sunday Jun 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra marks first visit to her restaurant Sona: 'My heart is so full '

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 27, 2021

Priyanka Chopra marks first visit to her restaurant Sona: My heart is so full
Priyanka Chopra marks first visit to her restaurant Sona: 'My heart is so full '

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra is visiting her newly launched restaurant on her return to the US.

Priyanka's New York-based eatery known as Sona offers a variety of Indian dishes.

Although the restaurant started welcoming customers in March, Priyanka did not have the chance to visit Sona herself due to her work commitments in the UK. 

Now the actor is taking to her Instagram and sharing her experience from the visit

I cannot believe I’m finally at @sonanewyork and seeing our labour of love after 3 years of planning. My heart is so full to go into the kitchen and meet the team that makes @sonanewyork such a wholesome experience," she captioned alongside the photos.

"From my namesake private dining room, Mimi’s, to the gorgeous interiors, the stunning art by Indian artists (for sale) and the yummy food and drinks, the Sona experience is so unique and a part of my heart in the heart of New York City," Priyanka concluded.


Earlier while launching her SONA, Priyanka revealed that her husband Nick Jonas came up with the name of the restaurant. 

 "All thanks to @nickjonas - yes! Hubby came up with the name at an early tasting with the team, as Sona means “gold,” and he had heard that word in India, well...A LOT, throughout our wedding!" she quipped.


More From Showbiz:

Celebrities congratulate Mahira Khan on completing 10 years in the industry

Celebrities congratulate Mahira Khan on completing 10 years in the industry
Legendary actress Begum Khursheed Shahid passes away

Legendary actress Begum Khursheed Shahid passes away
When mischievous little Ranbir Kapoor called fire brigade in New York

When mischievous little Ranbir Kapoor called fire brigade in New York

Ayeza Khan makes Mahira Khan ‘teary-eyed’

Ayeza Khan makes Mahira Khan ‘teary-eyed’
Alia Bhatt wraps up filming of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Alia Bhatt wraps up filming of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’
Ali Zafar’s grandfather Mohammad Amin passes away

Ali Zafar’s grandfather Mohammad Amin passes away
Mahira Khan completes 10 years in showbiz

Mahira Khan completes 10 years in showbiz
Malaika Arora shares a cosy photo with beau Arjun Kapoor to wish him on birthday

Malaika Arora shares a cosy photo with beau Arjun Kapoor to wish him on birthday
Ali Zafar supports Canada's online hate speech law: 'Same should be implemented here'

Ali Zafar supports Canada's online hate speech law: 'Same should be implemented here'
Mahira Khan sends love to ‘Gulab’ Fahad Mustafa on his birthday

Mahira Khan sends love to ‘Gulab’ Fahad Mustafa on his birthday
Anushka Sharma's Hollywood doppelganger approves her new haircut: See photo

Anushka Sharma's Hollywood doppelganger approves her new haircut: See photo
From Alia Bhatt to Ranveer Singh: Celebs who attended Arjun Kapoor's birthday bash

From Alia Bhatt to Ranveer Singh: Celebs who attended Arjun Kapoor's birthday bash

Latest

view all