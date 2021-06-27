Priyanka Chopra marks first visit to her restaurant Sona: 'My heart is so full '

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra is visiting her newly launched restaurant on her return to the US.

Priyanka's New York-based eatery known as Sona offers a variety of Indian dishes.

Although the restaurant started welcoming customers in March, Priyanka did not have the chance to visit Sona herself due to her work commitments in the UK.



Now the actor is taking to her Instagram and sharing her experience from the visit

I cannot believe I’m finally at @sonanewyork and seeing our labour of love after 3 years of planning. My heart is so full to go into the kitchen and meet the team that makes @sonanewyork such a wholesome experience," she captioned alongside the photos.

"From my namesake private dining room, Mimi’s, to the gorgeous interiors, the stunning art by Indian artists (for sale) and the yummy food and drinks, the Sona experience is so unique and a part of my heart in the heart of New York City," Priyanka concluded.





Earlier while launching her SONA, Priyanka revealed that her husband Nick Jonas came up with the name of the restaurant.

"All thanks to @nickjonas - yes! Hubby came up with the name at an early tasting with the team, as Sona means “gold,” and he had heard that word in India, well...A LOT, throughout our wedding!" she quipped.





