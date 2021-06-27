 
Sunday Jun 27 2021
One Direction will reunite in the future, predicts Simon Cowell

Sunday Jun 27, 2021

One Direction said they were taking a break in 2015, only months after Zayn Malik parted ways
British music exec Simon Cowell, who is often credited for the creation of the band One Direction, is keeping fingers crossed about their reunion.

During an interview with Mirror Online, the X Factor judge said the reunion of the four singers is possible in the future as he claims to convince them to go forth with it himself.

“I think it will happen. If they got together, whether it’s making records again or touring, it would be the most amazing thing,” said Cowell.

“I don’t know, to be honest. If I could get into a room with them and just say, ‘You know what, whether it’s six months or something, I think you’d have such a great time’ – maybe I could persuade them,” he said.

“But I think they should do it, definitely. I would love it to happen. And the fans, of course, would love it,” Cowell added.

The band said they were taking a break in 2015, only months after Zayn Malik parted ways with the rest of the four members—Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Liam Payne.

The remaining four recorded their fifth album Made in the A.M. after which they said they were going on a hiatus. 

