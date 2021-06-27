 
Showbiz
Sunday Jun 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Ayeza Khan melts hearts with adorable snap of children

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 27, 2021

Pakistani star Ayeza Khan left fans gushing when she shared some adorable snaps of her children.

Taking to Instagram, the Mehar Posh star shared many photos of her cute children who seemed to be enjoying a trip to the beach.

"Together forever," she captioned the post. 

In the snap her son Rayyan in particular caught attention due to his annoyed expression leaving fans in giggles. 

"Mashallah lekin ye Rayyan itna gussey me kyun hai lol [Why is Rayyan so angry lol]," actor Muneeb Butt captioned the post. 

"Hahahha... love his expressions. Boys will always be boys," designer Maria B commented. 

Take a look:




