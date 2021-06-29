Freida Pinto and fiancé Cory Tran are expecting their first child this fall

 
Tuesday Jun 29 2021
Tuesday Jun 29, 2021

Hollywood actor Freida Printo has confirmed that she and fiancé Cory Tran are welcoming their first child later this year.

In an Instagram post, the Slumdog Millionaire actor, 36, announced her first pregnancy with photos showing off her baby bump.

“Baby Tran, coming this Fall!” wrote the actor alongside the photos.

Pinto’s fiancé, Tran, who is a photographer, shared the same photos on his Instagram page as well.

Soon after, the couple’s comment section was filled with congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities alike!

Pinto and Tran have been together since 2017 and got engaged in November 2019. 

