 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Ed Sheeran wants more kids after welcoming daughter

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 29, 2021

Ed Sheeran wants more kids after welcoming daughter
Ed Sheeran wants more kids after welcoming daughter

British singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran has disclosed that he would love to have more children with wife Cherry Seaborn after the couple welcomed their first daughter last year.

The 30-year-old singer and his wife became parents of ‘beautiful and healthy daughter’ Lyra Antarctica in August 2020.

Talking to a podcast, Ed Sheeran said he would obviously be ‘super grateful’ to be able to have any more kids.

‘But I think girls are far superior to boys. As a boy myself, I feel like I can say this,’ he said and added "I feel like we were so lucky to be able to have one that I think I would obviously love more.”

The singer continued “But I think we're so lucky to just have one. So if nothing else happens, I'm so happy, basically."

The Shape of You singer and his childhood friend and former secondary school classmate Cherry Seaborn tied the knot in January 2019, a year after they announced their engagement in January 2018.

On September 1, 2020, Ed had revealed on social media “Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.”


More From Entertainment:

Scarlett Johansson gears up to roll out her beauty brand

Scarlett Johansson gears up to roll out her beauty brand
'The best for you is divorce:' Queen blasted Princess Diana in 'furious' letter

'The best for you is divorce:' Queen blasted Princess Diana in 'furious' letter

Kate Middleton's absence from Diana's statue unveiling speaks volumes: report

Kate Middleton's absence from Diana's statue unveiling speaks volumes: report

Princess Diana 'would have been intimidated' by fierce Meghan Markle

Princess Diana 'would have been intimidated' by fierce Meghan Markle

Andra Day reacts to romance rumours with Brad Pitt

Andra Day reacts to romance rumours with Brad Pitt
Britney Spears feels a huge weight has been lifted after conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears feels a huge weight has been lifted after conservatorship hearing
Freida Pinto and fiancé Cory Tran are expecting their first child this fall

Freida Pinto and fiancé Cory Tran are expecting their first child this fall
Prince Charles barred from having 'big coronation' after Queen's reign ends

Prince Charles barred from having 'big coronation' after Queen's reign ends
Kate Middleton's plans about baby no. 4 revealed as she makes 'big announcement'

Kate Middleton's plans about baby no. 4 revealed as she makes 'big announcement'
Sherlock Holmes to return in Storytel audiobooks

Sherlock Holmes to return in Storytel audiobooks

Paris Hilton is healing from past traumas after her emotional 2020 documentary

Paris Hilton is healing from past traumas after her emotional 2020 documentary

Queen Elizabeth begins Scotland trip with Irn-Bru factory as William joins her

Queen Elizabeth begins Scotland trip with Irn-Bru factory as William joins her

Latest

view all