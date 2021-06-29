Ed Sheeran wants more kids after welcoming daughter

British singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran has disclosed that he would love to have more children with wife Cherry Seaborn after the couple welcomed their first daughter last year.



The 30-year-old singer and his wife became parents of ‘beautiful and healthy daughter’ Lyra Antarctica in August 2020.

Talking to a podcast, Ed Sheeran said he would obviously be ‘super grateful’ to be able to have any more kids.

‘But I think girls are far superior to boys. As a boy myself, I feel like I can say this,’ he said and added "I feel like we were so lucky to be able to have one that I think I would obviously love more.”

The singer continued “But I think we're so lucky to just have one. So if nothing else happens, I'm so happy, basically."

The Shape of You singer and his childhood friend and former secondary school classmate Cherry Seaborn tied the knot in January 2019, a year after they announced their engagement in January 2018.

On September 1, 2020, Ed had revealed on social media “Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.”



