Wednesday Jun 30 2021
Justin Bieber calls wife Hailey Baldwin 'most lovable human'

Wednesday Jun 30, 2021

The world's most beautiful relationship is that of love between a man and his wife. Recently, pop singer Justin Bieber has expressed love for his wife Hailey Baldwin in most adorable words.

The 27-year-old singer called Hailey Baldwin the "most lovable human on the face of the earth." Justin Bieber's fans love him also because he is a wife guy and he often demonstrates that he truly adores his wife.

On Monday, Justin Bieber took to Instagram to post this sweet message for Hailey Baldwin and thanked her for being a source of love for him.

"@haileybieber thank you for being the sqishiest (sic) most lovable human on the face of the earth," said Justin Bieber along with a photo of himself with her.

In the couple's selfie, Justin Bieber can be seen rocking a Drewhouse rainbow tie-dye hoodie while his wife sported a beautiful blue dress.

The happy couple has taken social media by storm with their tantalizing holiday pictures. 

