Wednesday Jun 30 2021
Hailey Bieber shares stunning snaps from her dreamy trip to Paros with Justin

Wednesday Jun 30, 2021

Hailey Bieber left fans awe-struck as she gave them glimpse of her romantic getaway to the Greek island of Paros with husband Justin Bieber.

The super model wowed in the pictures as she is seen rocking string bikini and dining on 'lots of yummy food' during the lavish trip to the island.

The 24-year-old, who recently vacationed on Paros with her singer husband, gave fans a peek at the luxury excursion in a series of idyllic snapshots shared to Instagram on Tuesday.

In one of the picture, Justin's sweetheart is seen taking dips in the crystal clear ocean water.

The 'Yummy' singer also included one shot of herself hanging out inside a lavish yacht, while playfully flipping off her husband's cellphone camera.

Hailey showcased her toned tummy in a plunging black crop top held together with a piece of gold hardware and a pair of high-waisted trousers.

Hailey Bieber amazed fans with her true beauty as she looked noticeably makeup-free and wore her golden hair slicked back into a chic bun in photos. 

