Bebe Rexha rejects body-shaming netizens: 'let’s normalize 165 lbs'

entertainment
Thursday Jul 01 2021
Thursday Jul 01, 2021

Bebe Rexha is clapping back at body-shaming trolls.

The singer took to TikTok on Tuesday and expressed her views about body positivity with fans.

“How much do you think I weigh?” she asked beginning of the video, before adding, “No ones [sic] business.

She went on to reveal that body-shaming does not impact her since she is very comfortable in her own skin.

"But let’s normalize 165 lbs,” she concluded.

Fans were quick to support the singer's latest clip.

“after knowing bebe shares our body type I feel so much better,” commented one social media user. 

“this is what we need on this app," added another.

