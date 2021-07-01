 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jul 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Annie Murphy shares details of ‘crying hysterically 12 times a day’ during depression

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 01, 2021

Annie Murphy shares details of ‘crying hysterically 12 times a day’ during depression

Annie Murphy is sharing details to her fans about how she battled depression.

The Emmy Award-winning actor spoke to The Zoe Report about her experiencing depression when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

"My mom was like, 'You're crying 12 times a day hysterically, to the point where your teeth are chattering. That's not normal,' " she said.

"I was like, 'Damn it, I'm depressed.' "

"A lot of people are going to think that I sound like I'm playing a tiny violin for myself,” she went on to say.

'Oh, you're rich and famous. Why the [expletive] are you sad? You have nothing to be sad about.' But I'm not going to post photos of me covered in my own snot, lying on the floor, unable to get up. I don't want people to have to see that,” she went on to say.

“As excited as I was to get this huge part on, I do not think if I had gone to work when I was supposed to go to work, I would have been able to do my job,” she added.

"I do not cry every single day on the floor 12 times. I am able to focus on other things in my life," she said. "Now, honestly, if a friend's like, 'I'm having a really hard time,' I'm like, 'Get on drugs. Get on drugs!' You don't have to be on drugs for the whole time,” she said.

More From Entertainment:

Billie Eilish shares update on upcoming album

Billie Eilish shares update on upcoming album

'Ertugrul' actor Burak Hakki looks dashing in throwback picture

'Ertugrul' actor Burak Hakki looks dashing in throwback picture

Britney Spears' father asks for probe of her abuse claims

Britney Spears' father asks for probe of her abuse claims
Britney Spears' plea to remove father from conservatorship rejected

Britney Spears' plea to remove father from conservatorship rejected
Prince William, Prince Harry honor Princess Diana with ‘hands-on’ tribute

Prince William, Prince Harry honor Princess Diana with ‘hands-on’ tribute
Mansion from Taylor Swift's Blank Space music video up for grabs

Mansion from Taylor Swift's Blank Space music video up for grabs
Ed Sheeran breaks TikTok records with shocking viewer count

Ed Sheeran breaks TikTok records with shocking viewer count
Bill Cosby says he always ‘maintained’ his ‘innocence’ after conviction is overturned

Bill Cosby says he always ‘maintained’ his ‘innocence’ after conviction is overturned

Bebe Rexha rejects body-shaming netizens: 'let’s normalize 165 lbs'

Bebe Rexha rejects body-shaming netizens: 'let’s normalize 165 lbs'
Megan Thee Stallion speaks about empowering fellow singers: 'I love all the girls'

Megan Thee Stallion speaks about empowering fellow singers: 'I love all the girls'
Ashley Tisdale shares adorable moment Vanessa Hudgens met daughter

Ashley Tisdale shares adorable moment Vanessa Hudgens met daughter

Latest

view all