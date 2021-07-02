Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd spark romance rumours as they enjoy night out in LA

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie and renowned rapper The Weeknd were pictured exiting celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles Wednesday night, setting tongues wagging.

Jolie and The Weeknd reportedly spent hours at the high-end Italian eatery, setting the rumor mill ablaze with speculation about what their night out may have entailed.

The 46-year-old Oscar winner and the “After Hours” singer, 31, left the restaurant separately to avoid being photographed.

The Maleficent actress looked smashing in a black silk dress and trench coat while the singer kept it simple in a denim look and black boots.



Their fans began speculating about their reported date night soon-after their photographs went viral.

There are possibilities that the two might have met up for business reasons and nothing more, as the singer, né Abel Tesfaye, is looking to further his career in Hollywood.

The Weeknd dated model Bella Hadid in 2015, breaking up in 2016 and reuniting in 2017 after he had a 10-month fling with singer Selena Gomez. They split for good in 2019.

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd have not shared their words yet to shut down the rumours about their 'romantic outing' as reported by some media outlets.