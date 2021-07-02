 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jul 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd spark romance rumours as they enjoy night out in LA

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 02, 2021

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd spark romance rumours as they enjoy night out in LA

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie and renowned rapper The Weeknd were pictured exiting celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles Wednesday night, setting tongues wagging.

Jolie and The Weeknd reportedly spent hours at the high-end Italian eatery, setting the rumor mill ablaze with speculation about what their night out may have entailed.

The 46-year-old Oscar winner and the “After Hours” singer, 31, left the restaurant separately to avoid being photographed.

The Maleficent actress looked smashing in a black silk dress and trench coat while the singer kept it simple in a denim look and black boots.

Their fans began speculating about their reported date night soon-after their photographs went viral.   

There are possibilities that the two might have met up for business reasons and nothing more, as the singer, né Abel Tesfaye, is looking to further his career in Hollywood.

The Weeknd dated model Bella Hadid in 2015, breaking up in 2016 and reuniting in 2017 after he had a 10-month fling with singer Selena Gomez. They split for good in 2019.

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd have not shared their words yet to shut down the rumours about their 'romantic outing' as reported by some media outlets. 

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard shocks fans with announcement of baby girl's birth

Amber Heard shocks fans with announcement of baby girl's birth

Financial firm wants out of Britney Spears conservatorship case

Financial firm wants out of Britney Spears conservatorship case
Bill Cosby release sparks worries it will set back #MeToo progress

Bill Cosby release sparks worries it will set back #MeToo progress
Prince Harry trying to undermine Prince William's importance, claims Royal expert

Prince Harry trying to undermine Prince William's importance, claims Royal expert
Kate Middleton secretly approaches Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton secretly approaches Meghan Markle
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade shows off her fit physique in pink gym gear

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade shows off her fit physique in pink gym gear
Russia races Tom Cruise and Musk for first movie in space

Russia races Tom Cruise and Musk for first movie in space
Salma Hayek looks stunning in red Kurti as she soaks up the sun at a beach

Salma Hayek looks stunning in red Kurti as she soaks up the sun at a beach
Robert Pattinson, Janet Jackson among inductees in Oscars group

Robert Pattinson, Janet Jackson among inductees in Oscars group
Kim Kardashian worrying about dating a new man amid Kanye West's romance with Irina Shayk

Kim Kardashian worrying about dating a new man amid Kanye West's romance with Irina Shayk
Scarlett Johansson convinced Black Widow director to helm the project

Scarlett Johansson convinced Black Widow director to helm the project
Kim Kardashian hits back at critics over wearing cut-out dress for Vatican city visit: ‘I fully covered up’

Kim Kardashian hits back at critics over wearing cut-out dress for Vatican city visit: ‘I fully covered up’

Latest

view all