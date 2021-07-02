 
Friday Jul 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani apply for marriage license

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 02, 2021

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are very close to becoming to Mr and Mrs Shelton.

People confirmed that the couple had applied for marriage license in Oklahoma.

A source confirmed to the outlet, that the couple is ecstatic for their summer wedding which will have guests present.

"Ever since they got engaged, they have both been adamant that no wedding will happen until it's safe for family and friends to attend," the source said. 

"Gwen expressed early on that she really wanted a summer wedding,

"She was upset earlier this year when it seemed to be no end in sight for the pandemic,

"She slowly started planning the wedding this spring though,

"They are both ecstatic that it can finally happen. They are getting married this summer. Gwen's boys will be very involved,

"Blake is a great extra dad and very close with the boys."

