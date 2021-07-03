 
Saturday Jul 03 2021
Scarlett Johansson and Black Widow cast earn kudos from Marvel boss

Saturday Jul 03, 2021

Marvel Studios has high expectations from the first female superhero flick Black Widow. Therefore, they are promoting the movie by going out of the way.

If early reviews are anything to go by, the Marvel Cinematic Universe film is being considered to be one of Marvel's best releases to date. MCU big boss Kevin Feige is believed to be among the movie's fans. He has some nice words for the film cast and crew, particularly the lead roles played by American actress Scarlett Johansson and English actress Florence Pugh.

"It was important to Scarlett that she wanted to create a new ensemble for this film, to inform people about Natasha's past, about her origins," Kevin Feige told ETonline during a recent premiere event.

"And that meant a new family that we hadn't seen before."

Kevin Feige praised Scarlett Johansson for playing a vital role in shaping the film's narrative.

He also showed great love for the new emerging talent Florence Pugh who played Yelena Belova, on-screen sister to Natasha Romanoff. "Florence Pugh is such a spectacular actress. The scenes between [her] and Scarlett in this movie, that banter and that new relationship, elevates both of them and the entire MCU," said Kevin Feige. 


