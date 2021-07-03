In Pictures: Top 5 Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh on-screen and off-screen moments

In Pictures: Top 5 Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh on-screen and off-screen appearances

Aamir Khan's divorce from Kiran Rao after almost sixteen years of marriage has come as a shocker for many fans.

The couple that shares nine-year-old son Azad together, announced their split in a joint statement this morning. While the former husband and wife did not reveal the reason for their divorce, fans are speculating that a major cause of the couple's split is Aamir Khan's alleged extramarital affair with Dangal and Thugs of Hindostan co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Interestingly, both Fatima and Aamir have often been spotted shining together on and off-screen.

We have collected the top five moments when the duo sparked a frenzy with their undeniably alluring chemistry.

1. Dangal Final Scene

When Fatima Sana Shaikh aka. Geeta Phogat returned to her village with father Mahavir Singh Phogat(Aamir Khan) after winning a nail-biting wrestling match during Commonwealth Games 2010.

2. The Hilarious Koffee With Karan Appearance

When Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh gave fans a peek into their hysterical side during Koffee With Karan season 5. The duo was also accompanied by Sanya Malhotra after the release of Dangal(2016).

3. Dangal Father-Daughter Fight Scene

When Mahavir (Aamir Khan) challenges Geeta(Fatima Sana Shaikh) for a fight after she comes home from National Sports Academy. Fatima loses the wrestling match against Aamir after a clench-fisting battle.

4. Hand-in-Hand Public Appearance

When the duo sparked romance rumors in 2016. Both Aamir and Fatima were spotted walking hand-in-hand several times during the year. Allegedly, wife Kiran Rao was upset with her husband's growing chemistry with Fatima.

5. Thugs of Hindostan Title Track

When the duo channeled their traditional avatars during title song of their movie Thugs of Hindostan(2018). Allegedly, Fatima is even rumored to develop animosity with co-star Katrina Kaif during the shoot.