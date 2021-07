Jamie Lynn Spears hits back at death threats: ‘Stop it!’

Britney Spears’ mom Jamie Lynn Spears has finally released a statement regarding the slew of death threats she has been receiving from netizens regarding her alleged involvement in the conservatorship case.

Spears’ mom released the statement over on Instagram Stories and it read, “Hi, I respect that everyone has the right to express themselves. But can we please stop with the death threats, especially the death threats to children.”

Check it out below: